Portland, Maine, is Immortalized With New MONOPOLY Board Game

In the fall of this year, Mainers can play MONOPOLY which pays tribute to all things Portland.

The best part about the game is that fans can say what location they would like to see featured on the board! Should it be Hadlock Field, the Portland Observatory? What's your favorite location in Portland? Now until the end of February, fans can email the official Portland, Maine MONOPOLY email at Portland@toptrumps.com.

The new edition, which will definitely be a collector's item, will have local places take over Boardwalk and Park Place from the original Atlantic City MONOPOLY board. Plus the 'Community Chest' and 'Chance' cards will be customized, making the whole game about Portland.

Top Trumps (a company that has nothing to do with the former president), who will make MONOPOLY: Portland, Maine Edition, say it should be available after Halloween. Just in time for the holidays! The Sun Journal reported that Top Trumps USA has been making themed versions of Monopoly for Hasbro since 1994. The first was San Diego, California. Since they have done big cities like Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Seattle. But also smaller ones like Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and this year Portland, Maine.

Portland is wicked excited about this. Portland's Mayor Kate Snyder and Lynn Tillotson, the President and CEO of Visit Portland were at the announcement and have always been big fans of the game. They are both excited to showcase Portland to a global audience.

MONOPOLY has been around since 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original MONOPOLY tokens while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Sure there are a million different versions of the game, but at its core, it's the same game we all love.