Construction on Otter Brook Bridge; Caribou Brush Removal

There are two announcements from the city of Caribou via the Caribou Police Department. Work begins on Otter Brook Bridge and Bush Removal Program.

Bridge Construction Project

Construction on the Otter Brook Bridge on Route 89 near the Limestone Street/Powers Road intersection is underway.

The project is projected to take 8-19 weeks to complete. The Caribou Police posted a notice Tuesday to their Facebook.

Traffic will be down to one lane and delays are expected in the area. Flags or a stop light will be used to direct traffic. The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced. Officials remind drivers who are caught speeding will pay double fines for the violation.

Brush Removal Program

The Caribou Police also posted a reminder for brush removal, May 10 - May 13th in the city of Caribou.

Public works will make a single pass through Caribou. Crews will not make multiple passes. but will collect one time in each neighborhood. Residents are permitted one load per vehicle, and must have brush and leaves curbside by 6 am, Monday, May 10.

Any leaves or brush will not be picked up after Thursday, May 13th. There are no rain dates set aside for the removal program.

If you live in a rural area of the city, please contact Public Works at 493-4211 for a pick up. The goal is to help clear the area of debris in a cost effective way to maintain the city and keep the community beautiful.