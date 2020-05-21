New Brunswick Moving to Next Recovery Phase (Yellow)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs confirms the province will be moving into the next phase of the recovery on Friday.

The Yellow Phase includes the reopening of hairdressers, barbers, gyms, rinks, pool halls and dance studios.

In addition, the personal bubble will be expanded to include close friends and family members. Gatherings up to 50 people with physical distancing, for events like weddings and funerals will be permitted in the province.

Despite moving into the next phase, Higgs says New Brunswick's borders will remain closed to non-essential travel.

Quebec, Nova Scotia and the state of Maine all have active COVID-19 cases and Higgs said he doesn’t want to take any unnecessary risks.