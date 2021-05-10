New Brunswick Election Day

Monday is election day in most of New Brunswick.

With the exception of residents in the Edmundston-Madawaska region, New Brunswickers are going to the polls to vote for representatives on municipal councils, district education councils and regional health authority boards.

Kim Poffenroth of Elections New Brunswick said, “Everyone should remember to bring their voter information card if they received it, that will allow them to be processed more quickly at the polls.”

Pandemic-related safety measures will be similar to those used in last fall’s provincial election.