New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The new case is a temporary foreign worker between 20 and 29 in Zone 1 (Moncton region) who has been self-isolating.

“Self-isolation continues to be a very important public health measure as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Following self-isolation protocols significantly reduces the risk to the public and helps prevent outbreaks.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 168 and 163 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and there are three active cases. As of today, 47,271 tests have been conducted.