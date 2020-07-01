New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

All Service New Brunswick Centres will reopen by July 13, eligible provincial licences and certain other documentation will be extended, and Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 today.

All zones in New Brunswick continue to remain in the yellow level.

SNB Centres

Service New Brunswick announced all 33 of its service centres will be opened by July 13. However, the public is reminded that most services can be accessed online or through Tele-Services at 1-888-762-8600. SNB is looking at ways to offer more high demand services online like the written drivers test and change of address.

“We are pleased that we are reopening all of our centres and that people are embracing the convenience of doing their transactions online,” said Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson. “Our plan is to increase our service offerings both online and through Teleservices to ensure fewer service disruptions as part of our preparations for a possible second wave of COVID-19.”

Customer care agents have been working throughout the pandemic, answering more than 30,000 calls to the new COVID-19 information line, as well as processing the services available online and through Teleservices.

Licences and other documentation extended

In response to the ongoing State of Emergency, the provincial government is providing an extension for eligible licences and other documentation. All licences, registrations, certificates and permits issued by the Province of New Brunswick valid as of March 16, 2020 shall remain valid until July 31, 2020 unless suspended by a court or by other authority under an Act of the Province.

Many renewals can be done online at http://www.snb.ca/.

The latest version of the Mandatory Order is available online.



No new cases

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165 and 160 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is three. Three patients are hospitalized with two in an intensive care unit. As of today, 43,434 tests have been conducted.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.