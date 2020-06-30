New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 today, marking one week since there was a positive case.

All zones in New Brunswick continue to remain in the yellow level.

Keeping our communities safe

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, the public is advised to:

maintain physical distancing (2m / 6ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing:

o cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand;

o dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and

o avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

No new cases

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165 and 159 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is four. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 43,162 tests have been conducted.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.