New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165 and 149 have recovered, including 28 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 14. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 41,690 tests have been conducted.

Mental health services

A range of mental health services is available throughout the province. Individuals with concerns about mental health or substance use, relating to themselves or to a loved one, can contact their local Community Mental Health or Addiction Services office to set up an appointment.

New Brunswick’s branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) has many resources to help people cope with various situations. Live webinars, resources, videos and other services are available on the CMHA website.

The CHIMO Helpline, which offers crisis intervention services provincewide, is also available 24/7 at 1-800-667-5005.

Young people can call the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868 or text 686868.

The Hope for Wellness Helpline offers immediate mental health counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous people across Canada at 1-855-242-3310.

Campbellton progressing to Yellow level, June 26

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed today under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act. It will be revised on Friday, June 26, to allow for the following:

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) will move fully into the Yellow level with the rest of the province.

In all zones of the province, all remaining businesses may open with appropriate distancing and sanitizing, and operational plans respecting WorkSafeNB and Public Health guidelines.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.