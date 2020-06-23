New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The new case is an individual between 50 and 59 in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and is a travel-related case. The individual was self-isolating at the time of diagnosis and there were no close contacts.

“As we make our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, we must remember to be kind and to support each other,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “There are many things we can do to build up our communities including: checking on our neighbours and family regularly, offering a helping hand whenever possible and taking time to ask others how they are doing. Simple acts of kindness, coupled with public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will carry us through this challenging time.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165 and 143 have recovered, including 22 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 20. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 40,832 tests have been conducted.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission. Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

If you or a member of your family are showing one of the following symptoms and want to get tested for COVID-19, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

Individuals with one symptom need to self-monitor but not self-isolate. Anyone with two symptoms should call 811. Based upon an assessment test, they may be referred for testing and will be asked to self-isolate until their test results are known. People with positive results will be contacted by Public Health and monitored through follow-up calls.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.