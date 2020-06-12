New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday, in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

The new case is an individual between 40 and 49 and is an employee of the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 154 and 125 have recovered, including three related to the outbreak in Zone 5. There has been one death, and the number of active cases is 28. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 36,125 tests have been conducted.

“When outbreaks occur, it reminds us that we need to continue our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We need to maintain physical distancing and practise good hygiene everywhere we go to avoid new outbreaks. We can be kind and continue to support each other through this pandemic.”

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission. Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.