New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Monday, all in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

The new cases are:

two individuals between 60 and 69;

four individuals between 70 and 79;

an individual between 80 and 89; and

two individuals above the age of 90.

Eight of the cases are linked to the outbreak at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville. The other case is a close contact of a previously identified confirmed case.

“Given COVID-19’s 14-day incubation period, we realize that new cases can and will appear,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “It may be a week or more before we can say with certainty that the virus is not present in other regions of New Brunswick from this outbreak. It is so important that all New Brunswickers remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 146 and 121 have recovered, including one related to the current outbreak in Zone 5. There has been one death, and the number of active cases is 24, which are all in Zone 5. Five patients are hospitalized with none in an intensive care unit. As of today, 34,400 tests have been conducted.

“The threat of COVID-19 to our province has not gone away, and we must all continue to take measures to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “It will not be easy, but if each of us does our part, we can navigate our way through this outbreak.”

Higgs also outlined containment measures taken since the beginning of the outbreak to protect the residents and staff of the long-term care facility.

“We have been closely monitoring and testing staff and residents at the Manoir de la Vallée, and residents in the affected wing of the facility have been isolated,” he said. “We continue to work closely with our partners, including the regional health networks and Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick, to provide additional staff and equipment. In addition, the Pandemic Task Force has put measures in place to limit the movement of staff.”

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission. Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.