New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick recorded its first death related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Public Health confirmed that an individual between 80 and 89, with underlying health issues, died today in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

“Like all New Brunswickers, I received the news of our first death to COVID-19 with a heavy heart,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “This is not an announcement anyone wanted to make. On behalf of the people of New Brunswick, my wife Marcia and I extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the individual, as well as to all of those in the Campbellton-Restigouche region. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

In keeping with the practice of protecting privacy, Public Health will not provide any additional details on the specific circumstances surrounding this individual’s death.

“This is indeed a sad moment for New Brunswickers,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “It has been difficult to witness the unfolding outbreak in the Campbellton-Restigouche region. It has gripped the community in stress and worry, and now, in grief.”

New case

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 today. The new case is an individual between 20 and 29 in Zone 5 and is linked to Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 136, 120 have recovered and the number of active cases is 15, which are all in Zone 5. Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 32,299 tests have been conducted.

Next phase of recovery

The provincial government’s COVID-19 recovery plan is moving to the next phase of the yellow level on Friday, June 5, for all areas of the province except Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

The yellow level includes the gradual reopening of more businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of the virus.

“I thank New Brunswickers for their patience and their continued willingness to put health and safety first in our fight to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Higgs. “Taking the proper precautions in the short term will have a positive long-term impact. Working together, we will get through this challenging time.”

During this phase of the yellow level, more restrictions are being eased, subject to maintaining physical distancing measures, general guidelines from Public Health and the Guidelines for New Brunswick Workplaces issued by WorkSafeNB.

Businesses that choose to reopen during this phase must prepare an operational plan that can be provided to officials, if requested.

Effective Friday, June 5:

Indoor gatherings in private homes of 10 people or fewer are permitted.

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer will be permitted with physical distancing.

Religious services, including wedding and funerals, of 50 people or fewer may take place indoors or outdoors with physical distancing.

Elective surgeries and other non-emergency health-care services will increase.

Outdoor visits with up to two visitors for residents in long-term care facilities will be permitted with physical distancing.

Low-contact team sports will be permitted. Sports may operate as per the guidance provided by their respective national or provincial organizations if they identify means to limit the number and intensity of close contact during play. Players should check with their local organization to ensure it will be operating. All provincial, regional and local leagues shall maintain operational plans. Sport organizations can contact the Sport and Recreation Branch of the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture for more information. Youth leagues must ensure that spectators are limited to one accompanying adult per child.

The following will be permitted to open: swimming pools, saunas and waterparks (gathering limit of 50 people per separate activity area) gyms, yoga and dance studios rinks and indoor recreational facilities (gathering limit of 50 people per separate activity area, and gathering limit of 50 spectators). pool halls and bowling alleys.



Effective Friday, June 19:

Overnight camps will be allowed to open.

Indoor visits with one visitor at a time for residents of long-term care facilities will be permitted. (Unless the visitor requires support, in which case, two visitors at a time will be allowed.)

Canadian residents owning property in New Brunswick will be permitted to enter the province provided they self-isolate for 14 days.

Canadian residents with immediate family in New Brunswick (parent, child, sibling, grandchild, grandparent, significant other) will be permitted to enter the province provided they self-isolate for 14 days.

Opening of other sectors to be determined

The reopening of casinos, amusement centres, bingo halls, arcades, cinemas, bars (without seating), trade shows and conferences, large live performance venues and larger public gatherings will be determined once additional evidence is available on the province’s success in managing a resurgence of the virus.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region)

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.