New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The new cases are:

an individual between 40 and 49 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region); and

an individual between 60 and 69 in Zone 5.

One case is linked to a close contact of a previously identified case in the outbreak and the other one is linked to Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville.

A Quebec resident has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is linked to the Atholville long-term care facility. This case will be counted in Quebec’s statistics.

“Especially with the recent warmer weather, I remind New Brunswickers to remain vigilant and watch for symptoms since COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 135, 120 have recovered and the number of active cases is 15, which are all in Zone 5. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 31,791 tests have been conducted.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the current Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed. Because of the outbreak, activities previously scheduled to be permitted on May 29 will be delayed by one week to June 5.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.