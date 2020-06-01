New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 132, 120 have recovered and the number of active cases is 12, which are all in Zone 5 (Campbellton). Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 28,462 tests have been conducted. This includes more than 2,000 tests that were processed on Sunday, which is the highest number of tests processed in single day since the pandemic began.

“We are all in this together,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “With almost 300 people self-isolating, everyone, including those who recently tested as negative, needs to watch themselves for symptoms over the next 14-day incubation period.”

New Brunswickers who were tested for COVID-19 at an assessment site were given a registration code which allows them to access their test results, usually within 48 hours, through the MyHealthNB website.

If a test is confirmed as positive, the site will provide information on self-isolation and directions on how to prevent further spread of the virus. The site will also indicate if the person’s test is confirmed as negative or inconclusive.

All the remaining residents on two separate wards at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Zone 5, were recently tested. All tests were reported as negative.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the current Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed. Because of the outbreak, activities previously scheduled to be permitted on May 29 will be delayed by one week to June 5.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.