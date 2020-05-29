New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including one case involving an employee at a long-term care facility in the Campbellton region.

Extra-Mural Hospital clinical staff tested residents and staff at the long-term care facility Friday.

The new cases are:

an individual between 30 and 39 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region); and

an individual between 60 and 69 in Zone 5.

“This outbreak could very easily spread to other regions of New Brunswick, if we fail to work together,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “That is why every New Brunswicker must be vigilant.”

Additional assessment centres have been set up for the weekend to test residents of Zone 5 at the Campbellton Memorial Regional Civic Centre and at the Inch Arran Arena in Dalhousie. Interested individuals must call Tele-Care 811 or their family physician to arrange an appointment at the closest facility.

The current active cases appear to have a connection to a health-care professional who worked in the Restigouche area.

“It was not that long ago that we had active cases of this virus in every part of our province,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Our goal continues to be protecting our health-care system and our dedicated frontline workers from being overwhelmed, for the safety of all New Brunswickers.”

Zone 5 transitioned back to Orange level on Wednesday under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5 only:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Officials from WorkSafeNB and the Department of Public Safety are in the area to ensure compliance. They will closely monitor and assess the situation in the days ahead. Those with concerns can contact a toll-free information line by calling 1-844-462-8387 or by emailing helpaide@gnb.ca.

All other zones in New Brunswick will remain at the current Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed. As a result of the outbreak, activities previously scheduled to be permitted on May 29 will be delayed by one week to June 5. This will allow time to determine the extent of the current outbreak. The activities being delayed are:

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer.

Indoor religious services, including weddings and funerals, of 50 people or fewer.

Low-contact team sports.

Openings being delayed include:

swimming pools, saunas and waterparks

gyms, yoga and dance studios

rinks and indoor recreational facilities

pool halls and bowling alleys

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

To date, 24,169 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. There have been 128 confirmed cases. The number of active cases is eight and 120 people have recovered from their illness. Two of the active cases are under intensive care in the hospital.