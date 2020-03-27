New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

March 27 2020, Office of the Premier

Twelve New Cases of COVID-19; One Previously Confirmed has Recovered

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified 12 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 45. In addition, one of the individuals previously confirmed as a case of COVID-19, has now recovered.

The new cases include one which is being investigated as an incident of community transmission, which means the case cannot be directly traced back to an infection that occurred outside the province.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 60-69, in Zone 1 (southeast)

An individual aged 70-79, in Zone 1 (southeast)

An individual aged 70-79, in Zone 1 (southeast)

An individual aged 30-39, in Zone 1 (southeast)

An individual aged 20-29, in Zone 2 (south)

An individual aged 30-39, in Zone 3 (central)

An individual aged up to 9, in Zone 3 (central)

An individual aged up to 9, in Zone 3 (central)

An individual aged 20-29, in Zone 4 (northwest)

An individual aged 30-39, in Zone 4 (northwest)

An individual aged 20-29, in Zone 4 (northwest)

An individual aged 20-29, in Zone 5 (north central)

Public Health has identified one confirmed COVID-19 case on each of two flights that came into New Brunswick; Air Canada Flight 8900 from Montreal to Moncton on March 16, and Sunwing Flight 169 from Punta Cana to Fredericton on March 18.

All passengers on those flights should already be self-isolating. However, it remains vital that people on those flights continue to remain in self-isolation for at least 14 days.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said that with a case of potential community transmission now under investigation, changes will be made to the testing protocols.

“We are expanding testing to cover our health-care workers, those who have not travelled but have developed a new cough, fever or shortness of breath,” said Russell. “All workers in our health-care sector who have developed COVID-19 symptoms are directed to immediately self-isolate and call 811. This includes employees of regional health authorities, long-term care facilities, the Extra-Mural Hospital, Ambulance New Brunswick, community physicians and pharmacists.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Canada, Premier Blaine Higgs said the need for co-operation between the federal government and the provinces has never been greater.

“We are already starting to discuss our country’s eventual recovery from this pandemic,” said Higgs. “Eventually, this situation will end, and as a nation, we will need to make the right decisions to grow our economy, repair the damage that has been done, and put us on a trajectory that will bring prosperity to Canada, including to the resilient people of New Brunswick.”

The Red Cross will have a website online at noon on Monday, March 30, that will provide information about a one-time income benefit available to either workers or self-employed people in New Brunswick who have lost their job due to the state of emergency.

Payments of this one-time $900 benefit will begin on April 2.

“I thank the Red Cross for their response and support,” said Higgs. “This is exactly the type of partnership we need during these difficult times.”

Playgrounds

Because of the pandemic, all school playgrounds and playgrounds associated with public housing facilities, are closed to support physical distancing requirements.

Businesses

Employers are reminded of their duty to comply with the measures in the state of emergency declaration. For the safety of employees and customers, businesses that are allowed to be open must limit the number of customers on their premises to maintain physical distancing rules and must check that customers entering are not among those required to be in self-isolation. Failing to comply could result in enforcement by the Department of Public Safety or a stop-work order by WorkSafeNB.

