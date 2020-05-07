New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 120; the number of active cases is two and 118 people have recovered. None of the active cases are in the hospital. As of today, 16,625 tests have been conducted.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.

To further slow the spread of the virus in the province, it is important to follow these personal actions:

Stay within your two-household bubble.

Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.

When physical distancing is difficult, it is strongly recommended that you wear a face mask that covers your mouth and nose.

Frequently wash your hands thoroughly.

Avoid touching your face.

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.

Regularly clean commonly-touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C;

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.