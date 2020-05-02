New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick reached an important milestone Saturday, reporting no new COVID-19 cases for 14 consecutive days and the full recovery of all 118 people who had the virus.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said that although the curve has been flattened and everyone has recovered, there is still a need for caution.

“Achieving this two-week milestone is significant,” said Russell. “But I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for us to continue practising physical distancing, wearing face masks and staying home as much as possible.”

People are urged to call 811 if they have symptoms and follow directions provided by Public Health.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.

Encouraging milestone

Premier Blaine Higgs welcomed the positive news and said the province was able to reach this significant milestone by following the advice from public health.

“I thank everyone, the frontline workers, essential workers, public safety employees and all New Brunswickers for helping us reach this milestone,” said Higgs. “Of course, we did not win the war yet and this victory may be short-lived. But what is important is that we find the balance between returning to a new normal while still staying on guard and protecting the health of our residents.”

Weekend gatherings

Higgs said New Brunswickers must continue to keep their distance from each other even though the government has removed several restrictions for outside activities such as golfing, fishing and gardening.

“May is a synonym for warmer days and New Brunswickers are absolutely right to spend time outside. This is not only because the weather is nice but also because it is important for their mental health,” said Higgs. “We encourage everyone to safely enjoy our province’s beautiful outdoor spaces as long as they keep a two-metre distance from others.”

Higgs also reminded the public that members of a household are only allowed to spend time with one other household. He said they cannot pick and choose different households and relatives to visit.

“We know everyone is excited about spending time with their loved ones and we are pleased we were able to loosen the restrictions,” added Higgs. “However, people must not take advantage of this less restrictive phase. If individuals start attending gatherings that extend beyond their two-household bubble right now, we could begin to see a resurgence of cases of COVID-19.”

Riverwatch

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization reminds residents to be aware of rising water levels over the coming days and of the potential for a minor impact in the Saint John River watershed. Those living near waterways are encouraged to take appropriate precautions.

New Brunswickers are asked to stay off the waterways at this time as the water is cold, levels are high, currents are strong and could be carrying debris.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.