New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reports today that two more people have recovered from COVID-19 and that the number of active cases is two.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 118, with 116 people having recovered. None of the active cases are in hospital.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.

Two-household bubble

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, reminded New Brunswickers to keep extended contact to two households only. She said a “two-household bubble” will safely allow greater contact among people, but only if direct contact is strictly limited between the two groups.

“It is very important to stay in your bubble – one household unit joined with another household unit – and avoid the temptation to go beyond it,” said Russell. “If you have matched up with a family friend or relation, neither group can form a bubble with anyone else. This sets up the potential for a chain of contagion where infection could be passed between groups. The potential consequences of this could be tragic.”

Border restrictions remain in place

Under the province’s state of emergency mandatory order, border restrictions remain in place.

“We need people outside the province to understand that New Brunswick is closed to unnecessary travel,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Travellers who are trying to enter for non-essential reasons are being turned away. These steps are necessary to keep New Brunswickers safe.”

Nearing two weeks of no new cases

New Brunswick has gone 13 consecutive days without a new case of COVID-19.

“Some may think we no longer have to worry about the virus,” said Higgs. “We are still vulnerable. We are surrounded by COVID-19 and, though we are doing our best to keep New Brunswickers safe, we are still at risk.”

Russell emphasized the continued importance of testing for the virus and urged those experiencing symptoms to call 811 and follow directions given by Public Health.

“We have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go,” said Russell. “By continuing to support each other we will maintain the success we have built together.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.