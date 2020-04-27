New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

FREDERICTON (GNB) – For the ninth consecutive day, Public Health has reported no new cases of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 118, the number of active cases is six, and 112 people have recovered. Three people remain hospitalized, and there are no patients in an intensive care unit.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said that while testing results remain encouraging, real success against the COVID-19 virus will be measured by New Brunswick’s ability to manage new outbreaks as they occur.

“Let me be clear, we are nowhere near ready to declare victory over the COVID-19 virus,” Russell said. “We will continue to have cases during the recovery phase. Success is not merely the absence of new cases. Success is knowing how many cases we really have, how widespread the disease has become, and that we are able to manage it so that our health-care system is not overwhelmed.”

Russell urged New Brunswickers to continue to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, and headache, and to call 811 and seek testing if symptoms emerge.

She also stressed the importance of continuing appropriate hygiene practices, maintaining physical distance from others and strongly recommended masks when physical distancing or other barriers are not possible.

Large gatherings still not allowed

Premier Blaine Higgs reminded New Brunswickers that although the province has entered into an early phase of recovery, several rules remain in place.

It is now possible for families and neighbours to visit another household unit, or “bubble.” Both households must mutually agree to only get together with one another. Individuals must limit their gatherings to these two households only.

Golf courses, driving ranges, beaches and parks can now open, as long as physical distancing and safety measures are in place. All public playgrounds are still off limits, including those in municipal parks, provincial parks and at schools.

Team sports, motorcycle gatherings and any gatherings of vehicles are still not allowed at this time. Driving ATVs is permitted, however, trails are not yet open.

“We are pleased that we were able to lessen the restrictions,” said Higgs. “However, we remind everyone that this is not a free-for-all. New Brunswickers are still not allowed to participate in large gatherings. If we want to continue to move forward, following the rules that are still in place is more important now than ever before.”

Law enforcement

Law enforcement agencies are still focusing on educating the public whenever possible, but tickets are being issued when necessary.

In the past week, 22 tickets were issued. A total of 77 tickets have been issued since the state of emergency was declared.

“Ticketing people is a last resort,” said Higgs. “But we will continue to issue them as long as people break the rules. If we all continue to follow the rules, we will be able to enjoy even fewer restrictions in the weeks and months to come.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.