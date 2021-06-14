New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported that 74.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Another 1,345 people need to receive their first dose to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green .

“We are on the cusp on moving to phase one of the Path to Green,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Please book your appointments to get your first dose of the vaccine and we will all be able to enjoy summer with our friends and families.”

Anyone eligible for a vaccine who has not already received their first dose can book an appointment online through a Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinic or by contacting a participating pharmacy .

The full list of Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinics offering walk-ins, including dates and times, is available online .

Eligibility for second dose

Beginning today, anyone who received their first dose of a vaccine prior to May 1 can book an appointment for their second dose through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

On June 21, eligibility for second-dose vaccinations will be extended to everyone, as long as at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

“Someone who received an mRNA vaccine as a first dose does not need to book the same product for a second dose,” said Russell. “If you received Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, you can book an appointment for either vaccine for your second dose. They work the same way and have similar levels of safety and effectiveness. Like many medications you may take, when the active ingredient is the same, they work the same way. This approach will help New Brunswickers access their second dose as soon as possible.”

If you received the AstraZeneca vaccine for your first dose and are under the age of 55, it is recommended that you receive an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) as your second dose, unless contraindicated. If you are 55 or older, you can receive a second dose of AstraZeneca or of an mRNA vaccine.

To receive their second vaccine dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose. If possible, residents are asked to book an appointment at the same pharmacy or clinic at which they received their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose will continue to be available to eligible New Brunswickers at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

Outbreak declared over at nursing home in Saint-Louis de Kent

Public Health has declared an outbreak over at Villa Maria, a nursing home in Saint-Louis de Kent in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team had been on site providing support for residents and the facility’s care team.

One new case

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 50-59 and is a contact of a previous case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,299. Since yesterday, eight people have recovered for a total of 2,163 recoveries. There have been 45 deaths, and the number of active cases is 90. Seven patients in total are hospitalized. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 620 tests were conducted for a total of 351,388.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.