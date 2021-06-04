New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Walk-in clinics are available for those who wish to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of locations, including dates and times, is available online.

Public Health reported that 67.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received a first dose. More than 50,000 New Brunswickers will need to get vaccinated between Friday and Monday, June 7, to reach 75 per cent; the amount required to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

“It is encouraging to see that more than 11,000 people got their first dose of a vaccine yesterday,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “Thousands of appointments have been opened for booking vaccinations this weekend and there are a number of walk-in clinics available.”

Interested individuals can go to a walk-in clinic or make an appointment online through Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinics or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

“We have the doses ready to go into the arms of New Brunswickers and we need to continue the drive to seventy-five,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Path to Green update

A news conference will be held on Monday, June 7, to report on the progress on reaching the goal of 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers having received their first dose and to indicate if the province will be able to enter the first phase of the Path to Green.

Ten new cases

Public Health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are two people, 20-29. Both cases are under investigation.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is an individual 20-29 and is related to travel.

The six cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Of these, one case is a contact of previously confirmed case and five cases are under investigation.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 20-29. This case is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,253. Since yesterday, nine people have recovered for a total of 2,061 recoveries. There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 147. Five patients in total are hospitalized. Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,369 tests were conducted for a total of 340,506.

Outbreak declared at nursing home in Saint-Louis-de- Kent

Following one recent confirmed case of COVID-19, Public Health has declared an outbreak at Villa Maria, a nursing home in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site providing support for residents and the facility’s care team.

Confirmed case at Nackawic Childcare

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Nackawic Childcare on June 3 and the affected families have been notified. The facility is closed today as contact tracing is carried out. Public Health has asked staff and families not to send their children to another child-care facility today and to restrict their movements.

If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

A temporary, outdoor, COVID-19 testing clinic has been set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Health Centre in response to recent possible public exposures in the area. Testing will be by appointment only.

The testing clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure in the region, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment. When requesting a test online, please select “Nackawic” as your preferred site. When you are called for an appointment, indicate that you wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic.

Reminder of Yellow level

