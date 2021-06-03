New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health is reporting that 65.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone 12 and older is now eligible to receive a first dose of the vaccine. Public Health encourages anyone who has not yet received their first dose to book an appointment online through Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinics or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

“We have the vaccine available to provide 75 per cent of New Brunswickers with their first dose by Monday,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “Once we reach that goal, we will be able to move to the first phase in our path toward the Green level. I encourage all New Brunswickers who have not yet been vaccinated to make an appointment at a pharmacy or regional health authority clinic or take advantage of a walk-in clinic if there’s one in your community. With your help, I know we can break new records in the number of people vaccinated between now and Monday, and we can reach our 75 per cent goal.”

16 new cases

Public Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

All three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 40-49; and

two people 50-59.

Four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases. One case is under investigation.

The eight cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

an individual 40-49;

three people 50-59; and

four people 60-69.

Seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases. One case is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,243. Since yesterday, nine people have recovered for a total of 2,052 recoveries. There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 146. Five patients in total are hospitalized. Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,092 tests were conducted for a total of 339,506.

One death

Public Health confirmed today that an individual 70-79 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) has died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 44.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I offer my sympathies to everyone who is grieving this loss,” said Shephard. “My thoughts and prayers are with this person’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the individual who has passed away,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We all have the power to reduce new cases further. Get tested, get vaccinated and continue to follow public health guidance.”

Questionnaire for residents vaccinated out of province

Residents of New Brunswick who have returned to the province and registered with the New Brunswick Travel Registration program will receive an email from public health within the next 24 hours and will be invited to voluntarily complete a questionnaire confirming whether they have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while outside the province. This will support the province’s effort to ensure 75 per cent of people 12 and older have their first dose of the vaccine.

If you are not contacted by Friday, June 4 at noon, please reach out to your local public health office. Contact information can be found online.

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

A temporary outdoor, appointment-only COVID-19 testing clinic has been set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Health Centre in response to recent possible public exposures in the area.

The testing clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Friday, June 4, Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure in the region is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment. When requesting a test online, please select “Nackawic” as your preferred site. When you are called for an appointment, indicate that you wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic.

Outbreak over at special care home in Grand Falls

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak is officially over at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

On April 21, an outbreak had been declared following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. Staff and residents of the facility were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.