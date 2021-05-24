New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are four people 20-29. One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other three are under investigation.

The 11 cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

six people 30-39; and

an individual 70-79.

Ten cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other one is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,144. Since yesterday, nine people have recovered for a total of 1,966 recoveries. There have been 43 deaths, and the number of active cases is 134. Seven patients are hospitalized in total. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 929 tests were conducted for a total of 324,757

Confirmed case at Connaught Street School in Fredericton

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Connaught Street School in Fredericton and the school community has been notified. Public Health has directed students, staff and their families to self-isolate, get tested as soon as possible and self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days. Tuesday, May 25 will be an operational response day. Students will learn online on Wednesday, May 26. School staff will contact families directly regarding any further impact on learning.

If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Correction of dates of case at Fredericton YMCA daycare on York Street

Public Health has learned that the previously reported dates of a potential exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 at the Fredericton YMCA daycare, 570 York St., were incorrect. The correct dates are Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19. The affected families have been notified. Public Health is advising the families of children and staff at the facility to restrict their movements for the next 48 hours as contact tracing is carried out. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Exposure notifications

Because it is a long weekend and many people may not be reachable by phone, Public Health is announcing all potential public exposures, even in cases where record-keeping can identify those who may have been exposed. The intent is to inform as many people as quickly as possible. Public Health will continue efforts to phone those families that are required to self-isolate. In the meantime, people who were at any of the listed locations are asked to restrict their movements, keep their number of contacts low, self-monitor for symptoms and be reachable by phone.

If you feel you may have been in contact with a positive case, you are urged to get tested even if you do not have symptoms.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton on Saturday, May 15, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dollarama, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fadi’s Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

Fredericton Regional Centre, 300 St. Mary’s St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.