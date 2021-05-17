New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. This includes one travel-related case of a New Brunswicker who is isolating outside the province.

The three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under; and

two people 50-59.

Of these, two are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other case is travel related.

The five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

two people 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

All cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 50-59.

Both cases are under investigation.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 30-39. The case is travel related and the individual is out of province.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,073. Since yesterday, eight people have recovered for a total of 1,913 recoveries. There have been 41 deaths, and the number of active cases is 118. Ten patients are hospitalized in total. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized out of province, with one in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,126 tests were conducted for a total of 315,114.

Revised case count

Public Health is revising the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick.

A previously reported case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) had been accounted for in another province. Due to confidentiality provisions, the province where the case was previously recorded cannot be identified.

Additional confirmed case at Leo Hayes High School

An additional positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton on May 16 and the school community has been notified. No in-school transmission has been determined in connection with these cases. As per the school calendar, no learning was scheduled for today and students will move to distance learning on Tuesday, May 18, until at least Thursday, May 20, as a result of operational pressures. School staff will contact families directly regarding any other impact on learning. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Get our free mobile app

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping can identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Fredericton:

Montana’s, 6 Trinity Ave., on Sunday, May 2, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Wolastoq Wharf, 527 Union St., on Sunday, May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 1177 Prospect St., on Friday, May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Harvey:

Kubbyhole Craft Shop, 1879 Route 3, on Friday, May 7, between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Nackawic:

Cal’s Independent Grocer, 135 Otis Dr., on Friday, May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Edmundston:

Jean Coutu, 177 Victoria St., on Saturday, May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 314 – from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11.

Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.