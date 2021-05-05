New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed Wednesday that an individual 70-79 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 39.

The person was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, and passed away in hospital.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this loss,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “I send my deepest condolences to this person’s family and friends.”

“Every time we learn that someone else has lost their life as a result of COVID-19 it is a tragic reminder of the damage this virus can cause,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Now more than ever, we must all continue to do our part to slow the spread by following public health guidance and by getting vaccinated once we are eligible.”

11 new cases

Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under; and

two people 20-29.

Two cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case and one case is under investigation.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is an individual 19 and under that was a contact of a previous case.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 60-69 and is travel related.

The five cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) are as follows:

an individual 40-49;

an individual 60-69;

two people 70-79; and

an individual 80-89.

All five cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 60-69 and is travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,969. Since yesterday, six people have recovered for a total of 1,784 recoveries. There have been 39 deaths, and the number of active cases is 145. Six patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,580 tests were conducted for a total of 299,018.

Update on outbreak at the University of New Brunswick residence, Fredericton campus

Residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence were tested on Monday, May 3. Their isolation will be lifted today at 11:59 p.m.

Residents and staff of Magee House were tested on Sunday, May 2, and additional testing will take place today. The isolation period for people in Magee House who have tested negative throughout this process could end Saturday, May 8, at 11:59 p.m.

Possible exposure at two schools in Zone 1

A possible exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at two schools in Zone 1, École Père-Edgar-T.-LeBlanc in Grand-Barachois and École Le Mascaret in Moncton. The school communities have been notified. Since the exposures were confirmed late in the evening on May 4, the schools have closed for the day to allow for the situation to be evaluated, in collaboration with Public Health. Students, staff and their families have been asked to limit their contacts today, which includes not sending their children to child-care facilities. More information will be communicated directly to the school communities.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and dates in Fredericton:

Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd, between Monday, April 26 and Sunday, May 2.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Moncton:

Costco Wholesale, 140 Granite Dr., on Monday, May 3, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 25 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 1:07 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:29 a.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 28 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 12:03 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 30 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 170 – from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 1:56 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

System upgrade

A scheduled upgrade to the online system used for booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments will take place between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. today.

During that time, visitors to the site will be directed to the queuing page, a secure virtual waiting room, where their priority in line can be maintained until the system reopens.

Reminder of Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange levels but travel between areas in Orange is permitted. Travel among Yellow level areas is also permitted.