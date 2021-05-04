New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

The provincial government announced today that people 50 and older may now schedule an appointment online to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through Vitalité or Horizon health networks or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

People aged 16 or older with two or more chronic conditions, can also now schedule an appointment online to receive their first dose of vaccine through Vitalité or Horizon health networks.

If an eligible individual, or a caregiver or family member acting on their behalf, is unable to book an appointment at a clinic online, they can call 1-833-437-1424.

“Due to the large influx of vaccines expected over the coming weeks, we are able to open eligibility by 10 years to those 50-59, and also begin vaccinating those 16 and older with two chronic conditions,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “This is an important step forward in our vaccine rollout and will help protect vulnerable young New Brunswickers.”

Walk-in appointments are not available. If you have a vaccination appointment that you cannot attend because you have been directed to self-isolate, please reschedule your appointment.

“Whether you are booking through a pharmacy or at a clinic offered by a regional health authority, please be patient,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We expect a high volume of traffic for bookings online and on the toll-free line. Everyone is working hard to ensure eligible New Brunswickers are vaccinated in a timely and efficient manner.”

Four new cases

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. All four cases are travel related.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 30-39.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is an individual 40-49.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 20-29.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 40-49.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,958. Since yesterday, five people have recovered for a total of 1,778 recoveries. There have been 38 deaths, and the number of active cases is 141. Six patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,616 tests were conducted for a total of 297,438.

Update on outbreak at the University of New Brunswick residence, Fredericton campus

Residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence were tested on Monday, May 3, and are awaiting results. If these test results are all negative, their isolation could be lifted as early as Wednesday, May 5, at 11:59 p.m.

Residents and staff of Magee House were tested on Sunday, May 2, and additional testing will take place on Wednesday, May 5. The isolation period for people in Magee House who have tested negative throughout this process could end Saturday, May 8, at 11:59 p.m.

Reminder of Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange levels but travel between areas in Orange is permitted. Travel among Yellow level areas is also permitted.