New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. This includes nine travel-related cases of New Brunswick workers who are isolating outside the province. Their cases are included in the totals of the health zones of their home communities.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 19 and under. This case is travel related.

The three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 20-29; and

an individual 50-59.

Two of these cases are travel related and the other case is under investigation.

The three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under; and

an individual 40-49.

Of these cases, one is under investigation, one is a contact of a previously confirmed case, and one is travel related.

The one case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is an individual 40-49 and is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The four cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

three people 50-59.

All four cases are travel related.

The three cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

three people 50-59.

Two of these cases are travel related and one is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,915. Since yesterday, six people have recovered for a total of 1,751 recoveries. There have been 36 deaths, and the number of active cases is 127. Four patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,824 tests were conducted for a total of 289,965.

Confirmed case at École Notre-Dame (Zone 1)

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at École Notre-Dame in Notre-Dame on April 29 and the school community has been notified. The school is open today and unless you have been contacted by Public Health, staff and students should continue to attend school.

If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Update on George Street Middle School in Fredericton (Zone 3)

The school remains closed today following the confirmation of a positive case of COVID-19 on Monday, April 26. Public Health advised all school staff, students and their families to self-isolate until midnight on Sunday, May 2, to allow for contact tracing and for testing. So far, all test results have been negative.

Additional testing of some students and staff will take place on the weekend. Anyone identified as a close contact will have to complete a full 14-day self-isolation. If all testing is negative, all other students and staff will be permitted to return to school on Monday, and their family members will no longer be required to self-isolate.

Update on the outbreak at the University of New Brunswick residence, Fredericton campus

Earlier this week, Public Health declared an outbreak at Magee House, an apartment-style residence at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton. Residents, family members and staff were retested on Wednesday, April 28, and will be tested again on Sunday, May 2, and on Wednesday, May 5. To date, 12 cases are linked to this outbreak.

Residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence were tested on Tuesday, April 27. So far, all test results from this residence have been negative. Retesting at this residence will take place on Monday, May 3, and on Thursday, May 6. All residents and staff are self-isolating.

Public Health is working with the university to provide support and to further assess the COVID-19 situation on the campus.

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

A temporary outdoor, drive-through testing clinic has been set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Shopping Mall in response to a possible public exposure which took place at Canada Post, 135 Otis Dr., from Monday, April 19, to Thursday, April 22.

The temporary, appointment-only clinic will operate from noon to 5 p.m. today and on Saturday, May 1, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Testing is available for individuals who were at the exposure site and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested. People can request a test online or by phoning Tele-Care 811. Please select “Hartland” as your preferred site. When you are called for an appointment, indicate that you wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic.

COVID-19 Travel Isolation Quick Reference Guide

Information about the new self-isolation requirements for leisure and non-essential travellers returning to New Brunswick, as well as people moving to the province and business travellers, is available online.

System updates

The online system which is used to request a test for COVID-19 will be offline for updates between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. The website will be available after 6:30 p.m.

Reminder of Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange levels but travel between areas in Orange is permitted. Travel among Yellow level areas is also permitted.