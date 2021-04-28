New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39; and

an individual 60-69.

Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

Two of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, one is under investigation and the other is travel related.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39; and

an individual 60-69.

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,890. Since yesterday, 23 people have recovered for a total of 1,731 recoveries. There have been 36 deaths, and the number of active cases is 122. Four patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,225 tests were conducted for a total of 286,698.

Possible exposure of a small group connected with Fredericton High School

A small group of people from Fredericton High School may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus from a source outside of the school. Public Health has contacted this group directly and they are self-isolating and being tested as a precaution. The school community has been notified with staff and students at the school being reminded to self-monitor for symptoms. The school remains open and students who have not been contacted by Public Health directly should continue to attend school according to their schedule.

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

A temporary outdoor, drive-through testing clinic has been set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Shopping Mall in response to a possible public exposure which took place at Canada Post, 135 Otis Dr., from Monday, April 19, to Thursday, April 22.

The temporary, appointment-only clinic will operate from noon to 5 p.m. today, Thursday, April 29, and Friday, April 30. Testing is available for individuals who were at the exposure site and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested. People can request a test online or by phoning Tele-Care 811. Please select “Hartland” as your preferred site. When you are called for an appointment, indicate that you wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic.

Update on the outbreak at the University of New Brunswick residence, Fredericton campus

Following recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, Public Health has declared an outbreak at Magee House, an apartment-style residence at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton. To date, eight cases are linked to this outbreak. Residents, family members and staff of Magee House will be retested today.

Residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence were tested on Tuesday and are awaiting the results. All the residents and staff are self-isolating.

Public Health officials are working with university officials to provide support and to further assess the current COVID-19 situation on the campus.

Reminder of Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange levels but travel between areas in Orange is permitted. Travel among Yellow level areas is also permitted.