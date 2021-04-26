New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

A confirmed case of the COVID-19 India variant has been identified in the province.

“With the arrival of this more aggressive variant, now more than ever, New Brunswickers must be vigilant and follow all Public Health measures to reduce the spread and protect our health-care system,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

The Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory in Moncton identified the sample as the COVID-19 India variant. The Zone 3 (Fredericton region) case had been previously reported.

Seven new cases

Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 50-59; and

two people 70-79.

All three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 60-69.

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is under investigation.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,858. Since yesterday, 15 people have recovered for a total of 1,700 recoveries. There have been 35 deaths, and the number of active cases is 122. Seven patients are hospitalized, including three in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 919 tests were conducted for a total of 284,253.

Outbreak declared at University of New Brunswick residence, Fredericton campus

Following recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, Public Health has declared an outbreak at Magee House, an apartment-style residence at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

As of today, six cases are related to this outbreak. Residents, family members and staff of Magee House were tested Sunday afternoon and are awaiting results. Testing of residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence will take place on Tuesday, April 27, due to an exposure to a case of COVID-19. All the residents are self-isolating.

“The transmission pattern of the variant in this outbreak is very concerning,” said Russell. “We ask people who have symptoms to get tested and self-isolate until they receive their test results.”

Public Health officials are working with university officials to provide support and to further assess the current COVID-19 situation on the campus. Public Health is also working with representatives from St. Thomas University and the NBCC Fredericton campus due to their close proximity to the University of New Brunswick.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations in Fredericton and Nackawic:

YMCA Fredericton, 570 York St., on Saturday, April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon.

Walmart Supercentre, 1399 Regent St, Fredericton on Friday, April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Princess Auto, 21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton on Friday, April 23, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Home Depot, Corbett Centre, Fredericton on Friday, April 23, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Swiss Chalet, 961 Prospect St., Fredericton on Friday, April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Canadian Tire, 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on Thursday, April 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Digital World, 524 Smythe St., Fredericton on Thursday, April 22 between 10 a.m. and noon.

Tim Horton’s, 1713 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton on Thursday, April 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton on Thursday, April 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Canada Post, 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic from Monday, April 19 to Thursday, April 22

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even it they are not currently experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

Reminder of testing and isolation requirements after travel

Additional information about the new self-isolation requirements for leisure and non-essential travellers returning to New Brunswick, as well as people moving to the province and business travellers, is available online on the Testing and Isolation Quick Guide.

Get our free mobile app

Reminder of lockdown, Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, is in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order. A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is permitted in and out of the lockdown area, or within the lockdown area, except when necessary such as for vaccinations, medical appointments, work, or to purchase essential goods. No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange level. This recommendation includes no travel to sporting or entertainment events in other zones. Travel between Yellow level areas is permitted.