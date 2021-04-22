New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39; and

an individual 60-69.

Both cases are travel related, including one temporary foreign worker.

The three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 20-29; and

an individual 30-39.

All three cases are travel related.

The two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39; and

an individual 80-89.

One case is travel related and the other is under investigation.

The 11 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 70-79;

six people 80-89; and

two people 90 and over.

All 11 cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases. Nine of today’s cases are connected to the outbreak in Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls. It is not believed that these cases are related to the outbreak in the Edmundston area.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 50-59 and it is travel related.

“We recognize that Zone 4 has been making progress, and cases are slowly decreasing, but we need to wait a few more days to ensure this trend continues,” said said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “There are still untraced cases in the Edmundston region that pose a risk, so for now the areas that are in lockdown and at the Orange level will remain there. Public Health will continue to assess the situation to determine when it is safe to make changes to alert levels.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,823. Since yesterday, eleven people have recovered for a total of 1,642 recoveries. There have been 34 deaths, and the number of active cases is 146. Fifteen patients are hospitalized, including five in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,299 tests were conducted for a total of 280,010.

Reminder of self-isolation guidelines

Self-isolation means staying isolated and avoiding all contact with other people to help prevent the spread of the virus to your family, others in your home and the community. If you are required to self-isolate due to travel or at the direction of Public Health, you cannot be in the same room as anyone else and you should not share bathrooms. Guidelines for self-isolation requirements for New Brunswickers in various categories, including residents returning from working outside the province, are available online.

Vaccination phone line for truck drivers who regularly cross the border

The provincial government has created a dedicated phone line for truck drivers seeking assistance to book a vaccination appointment. New Brunswick truck drivers, who are regular cross-border commuters, may call 1-833-724-0088 with questions about booking and to schedule a vaccination appointment.

“We rely on truck drivers to bring essential goods into the province and are doing everything in our power to make accessing vaccines as convenient as possible for them to ensure they stay healthy and safe,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Earlier this week we started contacting companies directly to arrange vaccination appointments and created a dedicated phone line. I encourage all truck drivers to schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of the vaccine as soon as possible.”

Outbreak over at special care home in Edmundston

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak is officially over at Résidence Rolande Long, a special care home in Edmundston, in Zone 4.

On April 3 an outbreak had been declared following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. Staff and residents of the facility were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak.

Reminder of lockdown, Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, is in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order. A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are now in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is permitted in and out of the lockdown area or within the lockdown area except when necessary, such as for vaccinations, medical appointments, work or to purchase essential goods. No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange level. This recommendation includes no travel to sporting or entertainment events in other zones. Travel among Yellow level areas is permitted.