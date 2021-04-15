New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

A section of Zone 4 including the communities of Grand Falls, Saint-Léonard, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls will move from the Red level to Orange at midnight tonight under the province’s mandatory order.

Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region will remain in lockdown. The Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions will remain in the Yellow level.

“I thank the people of the Edmundston region for the efforts they are making to slow the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Their determination in the face of ongoing hardships deserves our admiration and our support.”

Under the Orange level, a household bubble can be extended to include a Steady 10 list of contacts. Masks remain mandatory in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained. Restaurant dining rooms may open, and people may dine out with their household and with members of their Steady 10.

Spas and salons, fitness centres and entertainment centres may operate under a COVID-19 operational plan with additional public health measures. Faith venues may operate, but in-person services are limited to 50 participants or fewer. Recreational and sport organizations may operate but are limited to practices and skills and drills within a single team.

“I thank everyone for continuing to take precautions and working together to keep their loved ones and their communities healthy and safe,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “This pandemic has shown us how even the smallest act, such as choosing to wear a mask, can have a big impact.”

Eight new cases

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 50-59.

One case is travel related and the other is under investigation.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is an individual 20-29 and is travel related.

The four cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39;

an individual 50-59;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 80-89.

Two of the cases are contacts of a confirmed case and the remaining two are under investigation.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 50-59 and is travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,760. Since yesterday, nine people have recovered for a total of 1,586 recoveries. There have been 33 deaths, and the number of active cases is 140. Eighteen patients are hospitalized, including 12 in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,296 tests were conducted for a total of 271,811.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus at the following locations in Edmundston:

Walmart, 805 Victoria St., on Saturday, April 10, between noon and 1 p.m.

Staples, 11 Centre Madawaska Blvd., on Saturday, April 10, between 11 a.m. and noon.

Testing for asymptomatic people

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even it they are not currently experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

“If you feel that you have a spring cold or mild flu, what you are more likely to be experiencing is one of the variants of COVID-19,” Russell said. “It is very important that New Brunswickers who have one or more symptoms or who have been in an area of potential exposure continue to seek testing, even those who have been vaccinated.”

Reminder of lockdown, Red, Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, is in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order. A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Red level until midnight tonight, at which time they will move to the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is permitted in and out of the lockdown area or within the lockdown area except when necessary, such as for vaccinations, medical appointments, work or to purchase essential goods. No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Red or Orange levels. This recommendation includes no travel to sporting or entertainment events in other zones. Travel among Yellow level areas is permitted.