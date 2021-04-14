New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 50-59. This case is travel related.

an individual 60-69. This case is a contact of a case.

The 14 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

three people 40-49;

two people 50-59;

three people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Eleven of the 14 cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case and three are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,752. Since yesterday, 7 people have recovered for a total of 1,577 recoveries. There have been 33 deaths, and the number of active cases is 141. Nineteen patients are hospitalized, including 13 in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,259 tests were conducted for a total of 270,515.

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations in Edmundston:

Canada Post, 4 Grondin St. on April 7, 8 and 9; and

Fenêtre Unique, 130 Rivière à la Truite Rd., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 8 and 9.

Reminder of lockdown, Red and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region is in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order. A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Red level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is recommended in and out of lockdown or Red level areas except when necessary, such as for medical appointments and essential work. This recommendation includes no travel to hockey games or other sporting events in other zones. Travel between yellow zones is permitted.