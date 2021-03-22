New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under. Both of these cases are contacts of a previously reported case.

an individual 40-49. This case is travel related.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59. This case is travel related.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is as follows:

an individual 60-69. This case is a contact of a previously reported case.

The three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under. This case is a contact of a previously reported case.

an individual 20-29. This case is travel related.

an individual 50-59. This case is a contact of a previously reported case.

All of these cases are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,498. Since yesterday, two people have recovered for a total of 1,412 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 55. Two patients are hospitalized. Yesterday, 407 tests were conducted for a total of 245,730

Vaccination clinics for staff at high schools

Today, the first groups of high school staff are participating in vaccination clinics in Edmundston and Centreville. Between Monday and Saturday, March 27, 4,500 staff from high schools provincewide will receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in one of 16 locations. Schools will be closed to students on the days that local clinics are being held to allow staff to be vaccinated and to plan for the full return to school.

Vaccination clinics in Hampton, St. Stephen and Miramichi will be available for staff from the following schools on Tuesday, March 23:

Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis

Hampton High School

Belleisle Regional School in Kings County

Sussex Regional High School in Sussex

Rothesay High School

Fundy High School in St. George

Sir James Dunn Academy in Saint Andrews

St. Stephen High School

Campobello Community School

Grand Manan Community School

École Carrefour Beausoleil in Miramichi

École Régionale de Baie-Sainte-Anne in Baie-Sainte-Anne

Blackville School

James M. Hill Memorial High School in Miramichi

Miramichi Valley High School in Miramichi

North & South Esk Regional High School in Sunny Corner

École Étoile de l'Acadie in Rogersville

Additional clinics will be held throughout the week for high school staff in the following areas:

March 24 – Fredericton region;

March 25 – Saint John region;

March 26 – Tracadie and Moncton regions;

March 29 – Shediac, Bathurst, and Campbellton regions.

More detailed information about the clinics and registration will be sent directly to the appropriate school staff.

In the coming weeks, additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan.

Confirmed cases in schools

Regarding all cases identified at schools, if you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Moncton High School and the school community has been notified. The school will be closed as contact tracing is carried out.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – A possible exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston and the school community has been notified. A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Halte Scolaire Krok Soleil, a child-care facility located at the school and impacted families were notified. The school and child-care facility will close until March 30. Students will learn from home during this time. Students and staff are encouraged by Public Health to get tested, even if they do not have any symptoms.

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Garderie Mont Ste-Marie, a child-care facility in Edmundston, and impacted families were notified. The child-care facility will close until further notice.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations in Edmundston:

Restaurant Poissonnerie Ouellet, 350 Victoria St., on March 17 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 190 Hébert Blvd., on March 20 between noon and 12:45 p.m.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.