New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The case is an individual 40-49 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). The case is linked to a previous case and the individual is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,477. The total number of recoveries is 1,404. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 42. One patient is hospitalized. Yesterday, 841 tests were conducted for a total 242,206.

Second confirmed case at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston (Zone 4)

A second positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston and the school community has been notified. Students and staff will learn or work from home for the next three days to allow for contact tracing to be carried out and the school to be cleaned and sanitized. During this time, students and staff have been asked to minimize potential contacts as much as possible and younger students should not continue to attend child-care facilities.

If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Outbreak over at special care home in Edmundston

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak is officially over at Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston in Zone 4.

On Jan. 24, an outbreak had been declared following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. Staff and residents of the facility were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Kimberley Barker, regional medical officer of health.

Exposure notifications in Edmundston

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the Edmundston Truck Stop at 100 Grey Rock Rd. on the following dates and times:

March 9 between 2:35 a.m. and 3:05 a.m.;

March 10 between 2 a.m. and 3:35 a.m.;

March 11 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.; and

March 12 between 11:35 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccination update

Updates to the progress of vaccinations in the province will be posted daily to the COVID-19 dashboard, although data from clinics may take up to 48 hours to be entered. The updates are available at:

Get our free mobile app

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.