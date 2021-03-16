New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is as follows:

an individual 60-69.

The two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 60-69.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

All of these cases are linked to previous cases and are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,476. The total number of recoveries is 1,404. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 41. One patient is hospitalized. Yesterday, 528 tests were conducted for a total 241,365.

Confirmed case at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston (Zone 4)

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston and the school community has been notified. Students and staff stayed home today to allow for contact tracing and school sanitization protocols to be carried out. School staff will contact families directly should there be any further impact on learning. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Presumptive case of variant in Zone 4

A confirmed case of COVID-19 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has been identified as a presumptive case of a variant of concern by Moncton’s Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory. A sample will be sent to Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory for confirmation.

Exposure notifications in Edmundston

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations in Edmundston:

Pizza Delight on Mar. 12 between noon and 1:30 p.m. (185 Hébert Blvd.).

Tim Hortons on Mar. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (684 Victoria St.).

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.