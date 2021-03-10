New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,460. Since yesterday, one person has recovered for a total of 1,396 recoveries.

There have been 29 deaths, and the number of active cases is 34. Three patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 835 tests were conducted for a total of 237,627

Get our free mobile app

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.