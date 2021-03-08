New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are two people 20-29 and are travel related.

The three cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under; and

two people 40-49.

These three cases are linked to a previous case.

All five cases are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,460. Since yesterday, four people have recovered for a total of 1,395 recoveries. There have been 28 deaths, and the number of active cases is 36. Three patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care. Yesterday, 1,164 tests were conducted for a total of 236,223.

COVID-19 vaccine update

As part of Public Health’s plan to protect the most vulnerable and maintain the continuity of health-care services, vaccines arriving in New Brunswick are being used to complete the vaccination for staff and residents in long-term care facilities and other groups.

Clinics are scheduled to take place this week to vaccinate more than 10,400 people, including residents and staff at 56 licensed long-term care facilities. First-dose clinics for residents of all licensed long-term care facilities in New Brunswick are expected to be completed by March 17.

Clinics are also being held in First Nations communities this week and next week to offer the first dose of vaccine to community members aged 16 and older.

Updated information, including the number of doses of vaccine received, the number of doses administered, the number of doses held for planned clinics and the number of people fully vaccinated can be found on the COVID-19 dashboard available at:

Update on COVID-19 testing in Zone 7

All of the test results from the three-day walk-in clinic in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) have been processed and were all negative.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.