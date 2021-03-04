New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported five new cases Thursday.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 20-29 and is travel related.

The three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 20-29; and

an individual 70-79.

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is an individual 20-29. The case is under investigation.

All cases are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,443. Since yesterday, six people have recovered for a total of 1,378 recoveries. There have been 28 deaths, and the number of active cases is 36. Three patients are hospitalized and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 767 tests were conducted for a total of 231,307.

Confirmed case of variant

A recently reported presumptive case of a variant in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) has been confirmed by Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory as a COVID-19 U.K. variant.

COVID-19 testing in Zone 7

With a number of cases appearing in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) this week and with the confirmation of the variant being present, mass testing clinics have been set up to help determine if there has been any further spread in the area. This is available for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested.

Testing is being held today and Friday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St., Miramichi. No appointment is necessary. Screening tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless advised to do so by Public Health.

People with symptoms are asked to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

Exposure notification

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Feb. 20 while on the following flight:

Flight Air Canada 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton – departed at 7:10 p.m.

Individuals who travelled on this flight should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.

In addition, residents in Zone 7 are reminded of the series of potential exposures which took place in Miramichi at various locations in the community between Feb. 14 and 28. A list of all potential public exposures is available online.

Reminder of Orange level

All zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.