New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The five cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 20-29; and

two people 40-49.

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is as follows:

an individual 40-49.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,417. Since yesterday, 12 people have recovered for a total of 1,287 recoveries. There have been 24 deaths, and the number of active cases is 105. Five patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care. Yesterday, 895 tests were conducted for a total of 221,807.

Vaccination plan

Yesterday, the provincial government released its updated COVID-19 vaccination plan, providing additional details and timelines. More information about the plan is available online.

Reminder of Orange level

All zones are now in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.