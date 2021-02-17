New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is as follows:

  • an individual 40-49.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

  • an individual 60-69; and
  • an individual 80-89.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,407. Since yesterday, 15 people have recovered for a total of 1,264 recoveries. There have been 24 deaths, and the number of active cases is 118. Six patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 770 tests were conducted for a total of 219,910.

Reminder of Red and Orange levels

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Red level. All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

