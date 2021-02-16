New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed today that an individual between 80 and 89 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 24.

This person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I express sincere condolences to this person’s family and friends,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “While this person, like so many others we have lost to this virus, had underlying complications, COVID-19 was the trigger that led to their death and we cannot lose sight of the impact this virus has.”

“Today we must announce another loss to this virus,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “My heartfelt condolences go out to this person’s loved ones. I would ask all New Brunswickers to keep them in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Three new cases

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 50-59.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,404. Since yesterday, 12 people have recovered for a total of 1,249 recoveries. There have been 24 deaths, and the number of active cases is 130. Six patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 793 tests were conducted for a total of 219,140

Outbreak over at Parkland Saint John in Zone 2

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Parkland Saint John complex in Zone 2 (Saint John region) officially over.

On Nov. 21, an outbreak was declared at Parkland’s Tucker Hall following a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the facility. In total, the outbreak consisted of 50 cases which included 29 residents and 21 staff.

It has been 28 days, which is two COVID-19 incubation periods, since the last case within the facility tested positive. All staff and residents of the facility were recently re-tested to confirm the end of the outbreak, which was officially declared over by Dr. Kimberley Barker, regional medical officer of health.

COVID-19 vaccine update

Updated information, including on the number of doses of vaccine received, the number of doses administered, the number of doses held to serve as the second dose and the number of people fully vaccinated can be found on the COVID-19 dashboard available at:

Reminder of Red and Orange levels

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Red level. All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.