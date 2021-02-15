New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed today that an individual between 80 and 89 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 23.

The person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

“Marcia and I are saddened to hear of the loss of another person in our province to this virus,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, we extend our sincere condolences to their loved ones.”

“I ask all New Brunswickers to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

One new case

Public Health reported one case of COVID-19 Monday.

The case is an individual 50-59 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,401. Since yesterday, 10 people have recovered for a total of 1,237 recoveries. There have been 23 deaths, and the number of active cases is 140. Six patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 786 tests were conducted for a total of 218,347.

Weekly vaccination update on Tuesday

Due to the holiday, the weekly vaccination update will be posted tomorrow on the COVID-19 dashboard. The weekly updates include the number of doses of vaccine received, the number of doses administered, the number of doses held to serve as the second dose and the number of people fully vaccinated.

Reminder of Red and Orange levels

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Red level. All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.