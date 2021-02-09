New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed today that an individual between 80 and 89 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 21.

The person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, Marcia and I express our sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones,” said Premier Blaine Higgs.

“This person is survived by family and friends who are now grieving their loss,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them and with everyone who has lost a loved one to this virus.”

15 new cases

Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 30-39.

The three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 70-79.

The 10 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 40-49;

four people 60-69;

two people 70-79; and

two people 80-89.

Six of these 10 cases in Zone 4 are related to the outbreak at Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

“It is disappointing to see cases in the double digits today in Zone 4, but it is not unexpected as the outbreaks at the two adult residential facilities remain a concern,” said Russell. “We must all remain vigilant, especially with the arrival of new variants of the COVID-19 virus which can be transmitted more easily and spread more quickly.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,361. Since yesterday, 13 people have recovered for a total of 1,156 recoveries. There have been 21 deaths, and the number of active cases is 183. Seven patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 1,250 tests were conducted for a total of 212,167

Confirmed case of variant

A sample sent to Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory earlier this month from Moncton’s Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory has been confirmed as a COVID-19 U.K. variant. The case is related to international travel and previously reported in Zone 1 (Moncton region). This person has been self-isolating and continues to do so.

“The confirmation of a fourth New Brunswick case of the U.K. variant is a reminder of the importance of not letting down our guard where this virus is concerned,” said Higgs. “COVID-19 has already taken too much away from us. We must continue to work together and do everything in our power to ensure it has no opportunity to spread further.”

Confirmed case at St. Stephen High School (Zone 2)

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at St. Stephen High School and the school community has been notified. Students stayed home today as contact tracing was conducted. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health identified a positive case today in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 8:30 a.m. (Jan. 27); and

Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton departed at 6:48 p.m. (Jan. 28).

Reminder of Red and Orange levels

Under the Red level, residents must spend time only within their single household bubble, which may be extended if required to include a caregiver, a family member who needs support from someone within the household and one other person who needs support. Schools can reopen with enhanced health and safety measures in place.

Francophone schools in Zone 4 reopened today. Anglophone schools in Zone 4 will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 10. More retail establishments are permitted to open under the Red level with an operational plan, but businesses such as salons, gyms and entertainment venues must remain closed. Restaurants may only offer drive-thru, take-out and delivery options.

Under the Orange level, residents may spend time with their household and an additional 10 people in their steady 10 list of contacts. These people cannot change from one week to the next.

Businesses such as gyms, salons and entertainment venues may reopen under the Orange level. Restaurant dining rooms may also reopen, but restaurants must continue to keep a list of names and contact numbers of all diners to assist with contact tracing.

