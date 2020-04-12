New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

April 12, 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified two new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 114.

Of the 114 cases, 66 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, seven are the result of community transmission and five remain under investigation.

Twelve people have been hospitalized and five have since been discharged. Three of the seven patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

To date, 70 people have recovered.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 60-69 in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

An individual aged 70-79 in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said the small increase in cases is encouraging, but warned residents not to become complacent.

“The message we have been sending to New Brunswickers is clear: Stay at home. Staying home will save lives,” said Russell. “That message remains crucial. We must do everything in our power to ensure we continue to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of the virus.”

Premier Blaine Higgs took the opportunity to wish Happy Easter to New Brunswickers.

“This Easter Sunday is very different than any we have experienced in living memory,” said Higgs. “Churches are empty, restaurants are closed, and family members will not be gathering together today.”

“We understand how difficult this can be and I sincerely thank New Brunswickers for their resilience and their creativity during these difficult times,” he said. “We need to remember why we are doing this. By taking these actions we will reduce the spread of COVID-19. We need to keep doing everything we can to fight this pandemic. This is not the time to relax restrictions, despite how challenging they are for each of us. This is the time to stay the course.”

Higgs also saluted the professionalism of those caring for people with special needs.

“The government is closely monitoring the response to COVID-19 in nursing homes as the situation evolves,” he said. “Protecting the health and well-being of the employees and the residents is a top priority. I thank the dedicated staff of these homes who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.