New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The 11 cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39; and

two people 40-49.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under.

The 14 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

an individual 40-49;

five people 50-59;

an individual 70-79;

three people 80-89; and

an individual 90 and over.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,202. Since Wednesday, 41 people have recovered for a total of 872 recoveries. There have been 16 deaths, and the number of active cases is 313. Four patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care. Yesterday, 2,247 tests were conducted for a total of 193,956.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) remains at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown. All other zones are at the Orange level.

