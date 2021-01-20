New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The six cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

two people 30-39;

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under; and

an individual 30-39.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is as follows:

an individual 20-29.

The 11 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

three people 20-29;

two people 40-49;

three people 50-59;

an individual 60-69;

an individual 70-79; and

an individual 80-89.

The one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is as follows:

an individual 19 and under.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,025 and 694 have recovered. There have been 13 deaths, and the number of active cases is 317. Two patients are hospitalized with one in intensive care. As of today, 177,680 tests have been conducted.

Confirmed cases in schools

Regarding all cases identified at schools, if you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – An additional positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Edith Cavell School in Moncton and the school community has been notified. As students and staff are still learning and/or working from home, there is no additional impact on the school community at this time. Public Health is preparing a testing program for teachers at the school.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Saint-Jacques in Saint-Jacques and the school community has been notified. Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the area, all students and staff from the school are required to self-isolate until further notice to allow for contact tracing and testing of school staff. As the school is located in Zone 4, which is in the Red level, the school will be closed to students for three days. The child-care centre, Halte Scolaire École Saint-Jacques, located within the school will also be closed for three days.

Outbreak at adult residential facility in Zone 4

Following a recent confirmed case of COVID-19, Public Health has declared an outbreak at Manoir Belle Vue, a special care home in Edmundston, in Zone 4.

Residents were tested on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site providing support for residents and the facility’s clinical care team.

Reminder of Red and Orange level rules

Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4 remain at the Red level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Zones 5, 6 and 7 remain at the Orange level.

