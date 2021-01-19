New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Zone 1 (Moncton region), Zone 2 (Saint John region) and Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are moving to the Red level at midnight. Public Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Public Health also confirmed today an individual 80-89 died in Zone 2 (Saint John region) as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19. The person was a resident of Lily Court of Parkland Saint John’s Tucker Hall. This is the province’s 13th COVID-related death.

“Marcia and I are saddened to learn of the death of another New Brunswicker as a result of COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We offer our sincere condolences to the loved ones of this person.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who are grieving this loss,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I encourage all New Brunswickers to keep these people in their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time, as well as the others who have lost someone they love to this virus.”

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Red level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Zones 5, 6 and 7 remain at the Orange level.

31 new cases

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows

two people 40-49;

an individual 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

The three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under; and

an individual 40-49.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is as follows:

an individual 19 and under.

The 21 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

two people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

seven people 50-59;

five people 60-69;

an individual 70-79; and

an individual 80-89.

The one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is as follows:

an individual 20-29.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,004 and 674 have recovered. There have been 13 deaths, and the number of active cases is 316. One patient is hospitalized. As of today, 176,034 tests have been conducted.

“We have to get to herd immunity over the next several months while continuing to battle new variants, new travel-related cases, delays in vaccine delivery and while protecting the health-care system, health-care workers and our vulnerable populations,” said Russell.

“This is a critical moment,” said Higgs. “If case numbers continue to rise now that four health zones have moved to the Red level, we will have to go back into a full lockdown like we did in March. Public Health will have more information soon about how that lockdown would work, as well as additional measures that would be put in place if moving to the Red level is not effective.”

Schools to remain open in Red level

A change has been made which keeps K-12 schools open even at the Red level. This will be done with enhanced health and safety measures including:

Students and staff stay home if they have even one symptom of COVID-19.

School staff are actively screened for COVID-19 when they report to work each day.

If a positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed at a school in the Red level, the school will be closed for a minimum of three days to allow for contact tracing. On-site testing will also be available for school staff.

Confirmed cases in schools

Regarding all cases identified at schools, if you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Zone 2 (Saint John region) – A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Princess Elizabeth School in Saint John and the school community has been notified. The majority of students returned to school today, while one class learns from home for the next two weeks. As the case was identified and contact tracing was carried out prior to Zone 2 moving to Red, the school will remain open, unless otherwise advised by Public Health authorities.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Régionale Saint-Basile in Saint-Basile and the school community has been notified. As the school is located in Zone 4, which is in the Red level, the school will close to students for three days to allow for contact tracing and testing of school staff.

Exposure notification in zone 1

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to the virus at the following location:

Goodlife Fitness Centre on Jan. 13 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. (175 Ivan Rand Drive East, Moncton – Zone 1).

Relief for small businesses

Higgs reminded small businesses impacted by the new restrictions that they could be eligible for financial relief in the form of a non-repayable grant.

Through Opportunities New Brunswick, these grants of up to $5,000 will be available for small businesses that have been subject to Orange or Red alert level measures for at least one week between Oct. 10, 2020, and March 31, 2021. This new support program is in addition to the enhancements being made to the Small Business Emergency Working Capital Program that resulted in more than $17 million being distributed to businesses throughout the province. It is expected applications will begin to be accepted the first week of February.

A list of federal and provincial business relief programs available to businesses as they navigate through relief and recovery is available online.

