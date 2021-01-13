New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed today an individual between 70-79 died in Zone 2 (Saint John region) as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

The individual was a resident of Lily Court of Parkland Saint John’s Tucker Hall. This is the province’s 12th COVID-related death.

“Marcia and I are saddened to hear of another loss in our province due to COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, we offer our sincere condolences to their family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those grieving at this difficult time.”

“This is another sad moment for New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I ask all New Brunswickers to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased.”

19 new cases

Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

The five cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 50-59;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 70-79.

The three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 40-49.

The eight cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

two people 40-49;

an individual 50-59;

an individual 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

The one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is as follows:

an individual 40-49.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is as follows:

an individual 30-39.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 836 and 593 have recovered. There have been 12 deaths, and the number of active cases is 230. Three patients are hospitalized. As of today, 166,003 tests have been conducted.

Case at Cité Des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany (Zone 4)

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Cité Des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston and the school community has been notified. Students followed their normal schedules today. At this time, no significant impact on learning is anticipated, however, some students will continue learning from home in the coming days. Unless advised by Public Health, students should return to school. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Case at Edith Cavell School (Zone 1)

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Edith Cavell School in Moncton and the school community has been notified. Students and staff stayed home today for an operational response day to allow public health to complete contact tracing. The school will contact families with an update today on what learning will look like for the rest of the week. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Entire province remains at Orange level

Residents are reminded that the entire province remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.