New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The 12 cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

four people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 50-59;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 80-89.

The three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

two people 60-69.

The two cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 70-79.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 635 and 570 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, and the number of active cases is 55. One patient is hospitalized and is in an intensive care unit. As of today, 154,556 tests have been conducted.

“If you have even mild symptoms, stay home and get tested,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Even with mild symptoms, do not go to work or attend social or family get-togethers. Do not rely on known travel history of yourself and others to dismiss symptoms as being COVID-19 related. Remember, if you have travelled you must self-isolate for a full 14 days.”

Information on self-isolation is available online.

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations in Zone 1:

Moncton Squash Club on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (71 Essex St., Moncton) and;

Bo Diddley’s Lounge on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton).

If you were at any of these locations, and you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and do not need to talk to a nurse, complete the self-assessment and get tested.